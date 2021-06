Cuomo's "Vax & Scratch": New York Will Now Reward Vaccinations With Scratch-Off Lotto Tickets In the latest awkward and cringeworthy "incentive" aimed at battling "vaccine hesitancy" the state of New York is now offering all residents who receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time next week a "free state lottery ticket" in a new program dubbed Vax & Scratch (no this is not satire).