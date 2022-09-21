Face Tube is a fun name,

3 подписчика

The Voice Recap: Which of Night 2's Blind Auditions Made You See Stars? — Plus, Coaching Cliffhanger Resolved

The Voice Recap: Which of Night 2's Blind Auditions Made You See Stars? — Plus, Coaching Cliffhanger Resolved

No sooner had Tuesday’s episode of The Voice resolved its unfinished business from Monday night — Kate Kalvach ultimately chose to join Team Blake Shelton — than it barreled full-steam ahead with the Blind Auditions.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх