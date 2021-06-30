Politico

4 подписчика

Свежие комментарии

  • Peter Franzen
    The real aggressors are Saudi Arabia supported by the USA and NATO.White House blame...
  • Mike ONeill
    I predict Trump will 'dither' on his business strategy while in office ( assuming he gets that far) so as to force t...Trump promises ‘n...
  • Mike ONeill
    I'm surprised you even felt you needed to show up at his request. I'd have text him " If you need to discuss your i...Romney: I was not...

Election officials void latest New York mayoral count after including ‘test’ results in tally

Election officials void latest New York mayoral count after including ‘test’ results in tally

NEW YORK — The New York City Board of Elections accidentally included results from a mock trial of the city's new ranked-choice voting system in unofficial primary returns released Tuesday — a snafu that threw the election process into chaos.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх