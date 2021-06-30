Election officials void latest New York mayoral count after including ‘test’ results in tally

NEW YORK — The New York City Board of Elections accidentally included results from a mock trial of the city's new ranked-choice voting system in unofficial primary returns released Tuesday — a snafu that threw the election process into chaos.
NEW YORK — The New York City Board of Elections accidentally included results from a mock trial of the city's new ranked-choice voting system in unofficial primary returns released Tuesday — a snafu that threw the election process into chaos.
Свежие комментарии