Bonds & Bitcoin Bid As Kashkari & Crude Slam Stocks An armada of FedSpeak today was pretty much all in the same direction - need more time on inflation, no rush to cut (but will cut), jobs strong - with the only divergence being the degree (Gooslbee, more dovishly worried about labor market due to rising delinquencies; to Kashkari, more hawkishly questioning any need to cut rates at all given how economy is doing).