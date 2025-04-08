Petchem Trade Caught in Tariff Turbulence

The tariff war is in full swing, but the analysis of their effect has focused on economies. While this makes sense, a look at some of the industries set to bear the brunt of the protectionist measures might be useful—because it might reveal a means of solving the trade deficit problem that has been irking President Trump enough to make him pick the trade equivalent of the nuclear option.
