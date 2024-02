NQ Weekly Sniper Precision Shorts E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (MAR 2024) CME_MINI:NQH2024 LegendSince With ES1! and YM1! trading at all time highs, NQ1! is the only pair that has spiked, failed to close above previous highs as well as printing a bearish shooting star which could indicate that NQ1! could lead first into Sellside liquidity.