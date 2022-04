iStockphoto The world’s calmest man went viral due to the wild video he filmed after getting stuck in the middle of a tornado The guy in question was at a golf course in Georgia when things took a turn for the worse Check out more crazy weather here If I had to make a list of the worst places to find yourself when a tornado strikes, I’d probably put “on a golf course” pretty close to the top based on the options you’ll typically have when it comes to seeking shelter.