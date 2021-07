S+P Futures "Ascending Triangle" Breaks To the Downside E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (SEP 2021) CME_MINI:ESU2021 The_Unwind S+P 500 Futures "Ascending Triangle " 4 Hour Chart, broke decisively to the downside on Friday July 16, 2021 OPENING at the HIGH of the day and CLOSING Near the LOW of the day.