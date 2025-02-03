TradingView
BTC WORST SCENARIO ! Bitcoin Futures CME_DL:BTC1! stratus_co #BTC in its worst scenario can make another correction to 75K then it can rise to the sky ! the logic behind this scenario is that the market should fill any gaps in the chart of CME as it did before ! if this gap dont be filled before markets rise it will in bearish time in next months ! so i believe that this gap will be filled anyway this can happen now or it will remain until markets bearish duration !.

