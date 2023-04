'Zombified' Banks, Soaring US Risk, & Liquidity-Suck Spark Plunge In Stocks & Bond Yields Extreme positioning (bonds record short) meets macro weakness (sentiment and soft data crashing) meets liquidity suck (M2 collapsing) meets systemic threats (debt ceiling) meets idiosyncratic problems (FRC - banking system, and UPS - consumer) - quite a day!! The world and his pet rabbit started the day off short Treasuries.