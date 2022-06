Shipping Stocks Crash After JPM Points To Latest Freightwaves Recession Alert Yesterday, in "US Import Demand Is Dropping Off A Cliff", we noted that Freightwaves (best known for sparking a crash in freight stocks at the end of March when the company's CEO said that a "freight recession is imminent") warned that "despite the strong levels of inbound cargo during the first five months of 2022, import demand is not just softening — it’s dropping off a cliff" or 36% in just the past few weeks.