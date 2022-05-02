DAX 4 hour : Dow push dax down , but we must looking for buy DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 14800 gap on cash xetra dax still is open , we predict after some down move , dax can fly up again , so we must looking for buy = wait dax break trend line to up ok? or pinbar comes on 60-240-1440min chart then pick buy and hold it to high (buy in deep , close on high) like always SL = last clear low if you have buy , dont fear , dax will fly up soon (main daily chart trend is + up) be patient , dont close your buy sooner than 14400 good luck , WHEN DAX START GO UP , DONT PICK SELL , IT DONT PULLBACK YOU CAN CLOSE SELL.