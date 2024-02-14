Michael Burry Liquidates Semiconductor "Big Short" During Epic Meltup; Here's What He Bought We'll leave it to others to decide if Michael Burry is one of the biggest one hit wonders of his generation, but last quarter, when the Big Short liquidated his big S&P and QQQ put shorts at a loss, and when he doubled down with a short on semiconductor stocks instead in the form of SOXX puts, we said that his latest trade "may have been an even bigger flop than Burry's ill-timed bet against the SPY and QQQ.