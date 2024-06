YM countertrend short from -M OHLC maanipulation! E-mini Dow ($5) Futures CBOT_MINI:YM1! Keclikk Beautiful example of algorithmic precision! Tapped -M D OHLC manipulation to the tick and then news spooled price to 1/3 ADR & +M D OHLC maanipulation (opposing manipulation where we also got opportunity go long!) This repeats every single week.