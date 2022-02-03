William Perry’s Legendary Super Bowl Touchdown Cost One Casino A Fortune Thanks To A Prop Bet

Getty Image The iconic Big Man Touchdown that William “The Fridge” Perry scored in Super Bowl XX put a serious dent in one casino’s profits The Las Vegas veteran who dreamed up a prop bet that seemed to backfire in spectacular fashion explained how it all worked out in the end Read more betting stories here The stretch leading up to the Super Bowl is arguably the most (or, if things don’t pan out as you hope, the least) wonderful time of the year for bettors who have plenty of time to sift through the many prop bets you can wager on ahead of The Big Game and analyze stats and trends in the hopes you’ll be able to cash in when the NFL crowns a champion.