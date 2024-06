COPPER Going well according to our long-term plan. Copper Futures COMEX_DL:HG1! TradingShot Last time we looked at Copper (HG1!), we established our long-term strategy (April 19, see chart below), which involves a new Bull Cycle, through a Channel Up pattern similar to 2020 - 2021: So far the plan goes flawlessly, as the price hit the top of the (green) Channel Up and is now pulling back.