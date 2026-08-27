HHubNatGas: Bull flag, $12 spread with europe here is the trade Henry Hub Natural Gas Futures NYMEX_DL:NG1! Kearabilwe-Nonyana This video has an analysis on Henry Hub Natural Gas as well as the trade setup that I have created as of 25 August 2026, the week prior to Freeport LNG which is one of the biggest US LNG export terminals to have completed their maintenance process where they have taken away 2 Bcf a day of feedgas requirement from the domestic market from mid-August, hence keeping the price of Henry Hub at $2.