Goldman Sees S&P Tumbling To 3150 When The Recession Hits After plunging on Friday, S&P futures are starting off the new week even lower with spoos at 3,860 in Sunday evening trade, just 4 points away from a bear market (3856 is 20% off the January all time high), with all other assets - treasuries, commodities and cryptos - all puking as well in the latest "crash correlations to 1" trade as markets freak out that the Fed will crash and burn everything - stocks, bonds, the economy, Biden's approval rating - just to contain inflation, forgetting that once the Fed achieves its mission of a hard landing (because a soft-landing won't push jobs nearly low enough to short-circuit the wage-price spiral), it will be up to the Fed to restart the US economy (since Democrats will be kicked out of Congress in an avalanche this November) and with Biden president, there will be no fiscal stimulus for at least two more years.