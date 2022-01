Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images The Aston Martin DB5 was originally made famous thanks to Sean Connery and the James Bond films of the 1960s In 1997, the DB5 from Goldfinger was stolen from an airport hangar in Florida Today the vehicle is worth an estimated $25 million The iconic Aston Martin DB5 from the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger has been discovered almost 25 years later.