BlackRock Triples Larry Fink's Home Security As Anti-Woke Backlash Accelerates BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink's efforts to push 'wokesim' or environmental, social, and governance policies across corporate America have been in reverse in recent years amid the backlash from Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill and 19 state attorneys general in conservative states, including Arizona and Texas, who have been fed up with ESG-related policies hurting the economy.