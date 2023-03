$VX Weekly 5/10 Golden Cross = 5-10% drawdown S&P 500 VOLATILITY INDEX (VIX) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOE:VX1! jordandotdev During '22 and each of the last 3 times the $VX 5/10 week SMA has done a 'Golden Cross' (5 week passing above 10 week) we have seen 5-10% drawdowns in S&P500 E-Minis Will history repeat itself?.