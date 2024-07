Tesla Slides As Profit, Margins Disappoint; Production Of "More Affordable Models" To Begin In First Half Of 2025 As previewed earlier, today's TSLA print is likely to be ugly: the company was the only Mag7 member expected to report negative earnings growth as a result of continued anemic sales, even though unlike Q1, in Q2 Tesla sold more than 33,000 cars than they produced which cleared out some inventory that had been a real overhang.