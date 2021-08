PAN vs SHA Pondicherry T20 Dream11 Prediction for Match 02 PAN vs SHA Pondicherry T20 Dream11 Prediction for Match 02 – Playing11, Captain/Vice-Captain Picks, Fantasy Tips – PAN vs SHA Match Preview: Panthers XI will lock horns with Sharks XI in the second match of the Pondicherry T20 2021 today at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in the afternoon.