Nyxoah to Participate in the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference Nyxoah to Participate in the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – March 10, 2022, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH)(“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company will present at the Oppenheimer 32ndAnnual Healthcare Conference, which will be held virtually from March 15-17, 2022.