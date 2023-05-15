US "Plans" To Buy 3 Million Barrels For SPR Days After It Drained 2.9 Million In One Week With oil stubbornly the only asset class that is pricing in if not a depression then certainly a deep recession - even as every other asset is already pricing in the inevitable Fed easing in response to said recession - and the price of WTI tumbling as low as $63 at the start of May, the credibility behind the Biden administration's promise to restock the recently drained SPR has become the butt of all jokes.