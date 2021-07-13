Fed President Blames Neverending QE On High Incarceration Rates Of Blacks And Latinos Over the past year, Fed watchers have observed a deeply ironic and circular paradox: the Fed, which has been engaged in $120 billion in monthly QE ever since the covid crisis, has vowed it will continue to inject $120 billion in monthly liquidity - in the process making the rich richer, the poor poorer and decimating the middle class while pushing inflation higher - until such time as there is "substantial progress" on the employment front, meaning there will be no taper as long as the unemployment and labor participation rates remain elevated.