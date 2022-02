Peloton Shares Surge On Late-Friday-Night 'Anonymous' Report Of 'Suitors' Including Amazon After a week of utter chaos in the US equity markets, with unprecedented intraday swings in market caps of the largest companies in history, The Wall Street Journal decided that 1710ET was the perfect time to drop a report, sourcing 'a person familiar with the matter' that beleaguered bike-maker Peloton is drawing interest from multiple potential suitors including Amazon.