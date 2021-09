Brothels And Illegal Massage Parlors Outnumber Starbucks 2-To-1 Across NYC Back in March 2020, as the reaction to the pandemic was shaping up at countries around the world, in New York City, many black-market "entrepreneurs" decided to try and ramp up their own "massage parlors" and brothels to try and attract male customers, and earn themselves a slice of all that stimulus money rattling around the economy.