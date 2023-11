New All Time Highs E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES CME_MINI:NQ1! dryanhawley Way back in November last year we were at all time highs ATH and the economy as much better than it is now, after months of corrections we are going straight up in a parabolic straight line, many are jobless, many can't find a job at half the pay, inflation is insane, and we are almost creating new ATH all time highs.