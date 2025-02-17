TradingView
TradingView

My thoughts for GC Gold Futures COMEX:GC1! FuturesBaddie Im looking for areas of consolidation on a higher time frame preferably the one hour then on the 5min wait for a bullish engulfing to print to enter for buys, now Monday is a holiday so I know NYSE will be closed so for the entries already taken, during Asian opening will only be technical trades, but there is high impact news, and depending on descolations with Russia, I plan for contiunation buys, but I plan to watch the dollar and the yields for any potential reversals to the.

