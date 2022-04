Anaqua Strengthens AQX IP Management Platform with Automated IDS Solution New automation tool will drive operational efficiencies, saving time and money, for IP professionals BOSTON, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management technology, today announced plans for the release of its new automated information disclosure solution as part of its AQX IP management offering for corporations and law firms.