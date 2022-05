"The End Of Euphoria": Earnings Season Turns Dire As Corporate Sentiment Plummets Last week, when we commented on corporate earnings ahead of the upcoming "week 3" deluge of earnings where a whopping 46% of S&P500 companies would announce results, we summarized the sorry state of affairs as follows: "Q1 Earnings From Bad To Dismal: Tech Earnings Sliding, Guidance Collapsing.