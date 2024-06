ES1! PM long opportunity using algorithmic levels E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! Keclikk Today we'd seen beautiful reaction to algorithmic levels! +1/3 AWR acted as support after yesterday push above it and -1/3 ADR likewise! another confluence was D -M OHLC statistical mapping (tool) and H4 IFVG! ADR is usually TRUE Support & Resistance! and most of the time we can use it within Higher Time Frame context.