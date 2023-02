Central Bank 'Pause' Panacea Prompts Massive Stock Short-Squeeze, Buying-Panic In Bonds Tl;dr: Markets melted up after the following folding foursome: Fed's Powell says "disinflation" 13 times BOC pausing BOE pausing ECB one more and done, turns to "climate QE" Most notably, Powell's "pussying out" of pushing back against market euphoria, drove US financial conditions to their 'loosest' since Jackson Hole.