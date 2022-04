S&P do or die E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! ismartinvesting Looking for a strong hold above $438 on spy and a breakout into the 453 range and holding if not we can still see downside of 438 before going long but at this point inflation has entered the marker like a grocery store and even stock are getting expensive.