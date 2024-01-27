Crude oil back about $96 a barrel CRUDE OIL FUTURES NYMEX:CL1! jewlstagara With the slowing of oil production and conflict at the Nile, I think that oil prices are going to increase, if the fed decides to cut or leave interest rates unchanged this may weaken the USD and strengthen other currencies creating more demand for oil and if inventory continues to lessen you will see a further surge in oil prices.
