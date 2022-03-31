Shanghai Officials Conceal COVID Deaths At City Nursing Homes Amid Punishing Lockdown As local authorities in Shanghai prepare to start the second phase of the Shanghai lockdown, the western press has seized on reports that the death toll from the omicron-driven outbreak in China's most populous city (and its financial capital) has been even larger than authorities have let on - the latest indication that the numbers being released by China's public-health authorities have been sanitized, and that the true scope of the outbreak is even larger than believed.