China Has 'Financial Nuclear Bombs' If West Levies Russia-Style Sanctions, Beijing Warns Multiple analysts at Chinese state-linked think tanks and banks have weighed in on the Biden administration's recent threats to punish the world's second-largest economy over China's refusal to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine, and amid US charges that it could be helping Moscow evade sanctions, or even quietly resupplying Putin's military machine (charges which at this point have remained without evidence).