Getty Image / Quinn Harris A diehard NFL fan just set a Guinness World Record by watching a game at every NFL stadium faster than anyone else in history It took Ryan Bailey just shy of 2 months to visit all 32 NFL stadiums this season and he broke the previous record by a full 10 days Read more articles on BroBible right here A diehard football fan by the name of Ryan Bailey just traveled his way into the Guinness World Record book.