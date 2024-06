Video Allegedly Shows Houthi Kamikaze-Drone Boat Targeting Another Bulk-Carrier The increasing number of Red Sea and Gulf of Aden attacks on commercial vessels by Yemen's Houthi rebels is a wake-up call to not just the global maritime industry but to commodity traders and macro observers due to the ongoing risks of supply shocks as one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints has been under threat for at least six months.