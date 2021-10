'Dumb And Disrespectful': Katie Couric 'Protected' RGB By Editing Anti-Kneeling Comments From 2016 Interview Ruth Bader Ginsburg said that athletes kneeling for the national anthem were being 'dumb and disrespectful,' and showed 'contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life,' when asked what she thought about former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and others protesting before games.