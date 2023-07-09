Nasdaq - The Great Bear Trap E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES CME_MINI:NQ1! LordWrymouth In recent analysis on the state of the markets, I note that the notion that we're "in a bull market" is actually really dangerous, and how, if you really want to see healthy markets into the future, you don't want to see a new all time high print yet, because we're just too far over the trend: Nasdaq NQ - A Fundamental and Technical Warning Signal Moreover, Q2 just finished strong, and with a new quarter, comes a new deployment of the algorithms.