Survivor 43 Premiere Recap: The Season's First Idol Enters the Game, as 'the Monster' Claims Victim No. 1

Eighteen new castaways, 39 26 days, one… yeah, you know the drill. It’s been a long summer of bingeing old seasons on Paramount+, but Survivor 43 is finally here! It’s a new game, with fresh twists and, well, the same ol’ Fijian beach.
Популярные статьи
- Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Trailer: The Hospital Embraces Change as Meredith Plots Her Next Steps
- Nielsen Top 10: House of the Dragon Debuts at No. 3 on Acquired Series Chart, Echoes Tops Originals Ranking
- Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Picks Up in Wake of 'Very Difficult 6 Months' for Meredith and Nick — Watch Trailer
Свежие комментарии