Nifty Trade Setup Based on SGX movement for 11th July, 2022 SGX NIFTY 50 INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) SGX:IN1! CodeViser Daily TF – Weekly Range The index has stopped making lower lows and broke the previous swing high of 15,950 levels (after retesting) and downward trendline resistance, activating the XABCD pattern and is likely to face resistance at 16,475/500 levels ( Harmonic PRZ), which if it sustains can retest the major previous swing high of 16,800.