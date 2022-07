Oil & Gas Jump; Bonds, Big-Tech, & Bitcoin Dump As Recession/Rebalance Looms More ugly US data from The Dallas Fed and Chicago Fed piled on dismal IFO data from Germany this morning added to the expectations for a recession (technical - don't get us started arguing this semantic shit) to be unveiled this week just as The Fed hikes rates by 75bps once again and month-end rebalancing flows mess with trade plans.