After Nuking Fact-Checkers, Dialing Back DEI, Zuckerberg Plans 5% Job Cuts At Meta One week after Trump's longtime friend, UFC CEO Dana White, joined Facebook's board, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg nuked "politically biased" fact-checkers from Facebook and Instagram in favor of a system similar to Elon Musk's Community Notes on X and dialed back the company's DEI unit, a new internal memo obtained by Bloomberg reveals that the company plans to reduce headcount by about 5%, equivalent to several thousand workers.