CIA Helped Recruit Signers For 'Russian Disinfo' Laptop Letter That Influenced 2020 Election Authored by Mark Tapscott via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), A member of the internal board that reviews materials written for publication by present and former employees of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) helped solicit signatures for the October 2020 letter claiming the Hunter Biden laptop story “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,” according to a new congressional report.