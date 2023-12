CME BTC heading down to Fill Gap BITCOIN FUTURES CME_DL:BTC1! Chefrusty The CME Futures chart has a gap fill that would line up with a test if bithebthe 21EMA and the 10 SMA, that's where it's headed and hopefully sooner than later, Last Bull run the was an unfilled gap for the entire bull run, but it did get filled when BTC came all they way back to 20K.