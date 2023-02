BANKNIFTY BANKNIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:BANKNIFTY1! LOVEYOU9999 Banknifty Day timeframe chart Banknifty is falling with lower low Lower High Now it is at strong support zone 39500-39600 zone It's strong support zone for this month and also there is strong trendline resistance and 41800-42000 zone Resistance When Banknifty breaks this resistance then probability it can reach upto to All time high and also possibility of new all time high.