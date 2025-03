The Dems' Game Has Been Exposed. Authored by James Howard Kunstler, Dems and Blob Together "Why be a Democrat if you can’t retire with millions of dollars? Hell hath no fury like a politician exposed!" - Dinesh D'Souza If the Jacobins of Paris, 1794, had not been bum-rushed to the “national razor,” perhaps they would have acted-out as clownishly in defeat as America’s Democratic Party does right now after their election debacle of 2024.